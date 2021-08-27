Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.