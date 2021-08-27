Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.62 ($11.31).

LEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Leoni stock traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €18.38 ($21.62). 474,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62. The company has a market cap of $600.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.86.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

