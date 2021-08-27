Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Global’s second-quarter results benefited from increasing Internet speed and an expanding mobile subscriber base. Liberty Global gained 2,400 customer relationships in the second quarter. The company is benefiting from the acquisition of Sunrise Communications in Switzerland. The company built 70,000 new premises in the reported quarter including 38,000 in the U.K. during April and May. However, Liberty Global’s prospects are weighed down by the maturing Western European operations. Notably, the markets for video, broadband, fixed-line telephony and mobile services are highly competitive and evolving rapidly. Consequently, Liberty Global’s businesses are expected to continue facing significant competition in the countries they operate in. Shares of Liberty Global have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

LBTYA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

