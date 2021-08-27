Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Up to $26.70

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $28.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 1,234 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

