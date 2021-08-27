Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $311.32. 879,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,515. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

