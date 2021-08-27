Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for about 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,610. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.96.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

