Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

LOB stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 166,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

