LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

