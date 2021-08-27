LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

SCD opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.