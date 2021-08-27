Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,193,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $405,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

