Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. Research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.