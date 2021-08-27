Loop Capital Boosts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $65.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE BXC opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $597.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,469.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $403,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,976 shares of company stock worth $2,784,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

