LSV Asset Management Acquires 58,400 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $129,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,038. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

