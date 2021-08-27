LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $155,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 451.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 84,150 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,466,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

