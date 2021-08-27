LSV Asset Management Sells 217,454 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217,454 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $180,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NCR by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NCR by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. 2,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.