LSV Asset Management Sells 89,900 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.63% of Huntsman worth $213,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntsman by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Huntsman by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

HUN stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.01. 8,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,305. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

