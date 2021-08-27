Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells $271,633.65 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LITE stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

