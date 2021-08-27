Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

LITE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,627 shares of company stock worth $2,678,823. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

