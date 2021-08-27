Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Plans GBX 0.87 Dividend

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MACF opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.94. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The stock has a market cap of £220.62 million and a PE ratio of 20.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

