Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Hits $319,353.16

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $319,353.16 and approximately $331.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

