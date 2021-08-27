Maecenas Market Cap Tops $250,031.46 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $250,031.46 and $194.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00749026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098301 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.

