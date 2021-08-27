Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth $53,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.