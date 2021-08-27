Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

MBUU opened at $77.11 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.26.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.