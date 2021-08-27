MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MannKind by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MannKind by 145,008.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MannKind by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.