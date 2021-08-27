MannKind’s (MNKD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

MannKind stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,336,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

