ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $59,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,982 shares of company stock worth $2,766,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

