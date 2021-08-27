ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

MANT opened at $77.30 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

