Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

