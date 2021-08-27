Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Cut by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 126.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.