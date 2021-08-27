Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.50 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

