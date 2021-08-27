Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.30.

MRVL stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

