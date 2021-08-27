Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $72.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $64.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 731,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after buying an additional 113,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

