Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.