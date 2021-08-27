McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Invests $121,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $10.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,567.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,920. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,569.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,462.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.