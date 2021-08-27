McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

MRVL traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. 791,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of -159.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

