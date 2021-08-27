McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.10. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 22,241 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $500.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.18.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

