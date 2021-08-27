McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,058 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.