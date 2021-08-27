McNamara Financial Services Inc. Invests $204,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.93.

