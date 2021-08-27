MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

