Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Medibank Private’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.