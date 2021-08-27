Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 1,129 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 275.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $84.28. 11,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,783. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

