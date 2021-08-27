MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $31.07 on Friday, hitting $1,866.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37,199.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,635.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

