Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

MRK stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

