Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $28.20 Average PT from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $845.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

