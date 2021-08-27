MetaHash Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $35.66 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00124019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00154510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,323.64 or 1.00487867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.66 or 0.01036956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.89 or 0.06731041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,920,441,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,750,377,530 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

