Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.13. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.