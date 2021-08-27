MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,694 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 110.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.67 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.