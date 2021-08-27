Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

