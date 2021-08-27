Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

