Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 81.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

